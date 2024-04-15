Jim Miller suffered broken hand and toe in UFC 300 loss to Bobby Green: ‘The struggle is real’

Jim Miller had a rough night at the office at Saturday’s UFC 300.

The lightweight veteran was defeated by Bobby Green in a unanimous decision, and was also badly damaged in the process. Miller (37-18 MMA, 26-17 UFC) revealed Monday, in a video posted on his Facebook account, that he suffered a broken hand and toe in the first round of the contest – on top of getting 23 stitches due to sustained cuts.

“The struggle is real,” Miller said as he walked around his farm. “Not for why you think – like 23 stitches, which is pretty good. Broke my hand at some point in the first (round). Later half of the round, I broke my toe. I guess I need some milk.

“But I come home, and it’s f*cking gorgeous out. Fruit trees are blooming, some of them at least. Peach trees, nectarines and the pears look great. But I’m like itching to get the garden going. I’ve shoveled horse manure in a walking boot before, but I think with one side of my body down, it’s not going to happen today.”

Miller, 40, saw a two-fight winning streak come to an end against Green, as he was coming off stoppage victories over Gabriel Benitez and Jesse Butler. Miller was a big point of interest coming into UFC 300, given his tenure, but also because he fought and won at UFC 100 in 2009 and UFC 200 in 2016.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie