Who is Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale who bet $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is a sports super fan known for making million-dollar bets on Texas sports.

McIngvale made his fortunes operating the Gallery Furniture retail chain in Houston, Texas. McIngvale is known for his energetic and creative videos where he promises his customers will save money.

In 2019 McIngvale made the largest bet in Mississippi history putting 3.5 million dollars on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

This time McIngvale is all-in on the Dallas Cowboys, betting $2 million that they’ll defeat the San Francisco 49ers in their NFL Playoff Divisional matchup.

The Cowboys are currently 3.5-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

If the Cowboys prevail, McIngvale will win 3.35 million dollars and has promised customers free mattresses.