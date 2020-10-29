Jim Mastro would let Noah Sewell run the ball 'in an absolute second' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With Oregon recruiting at unprecedented levels, the program brought in elite talent this past cycle headlined by five-star linebacker Noah Sewell.

But, can we see him line up on both sides of the ball?

In high school, Sewell was one of the best running backs in Utah after rushing for 766 yards and 14 touchdowns on 86 carries as a senior en route to a state championship.

After signing Sewell during the early signing period, Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said he imagined the linebacker would have some wildcat packages for the red zone.

“We’ve been pledging for him to be the Wildcat running back down in the red zone,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said via Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal also sees the ability for Noah to run the rock out of the wildcat.

“Can Noah Sewell play Wildcat? Without question,” said Cristobal via Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian. “I watched that guy as a sophomore hurdle people playing that and running the ball, running power, running outside zone. This isn’t a two-yard, three-yard kind of back. This is a break-it-for-70-yards as he’s running down the field at 255 pounds. Yeah, can he do it? Absolutely."

Sewell even ran some wildcat in high school and was quite difficult to take down as evidenced by this goal-line play Sewell tweeted out last year.

At 6'3", 250 pounds, Sewell has slimmed down from his high school weight of 266 pounds since enrolling in Eugene. So, he's lost some size but has only gotten faster and stronger since joining the Ducks strength and conditioning program.

But, what does running backs coach Jim Mastro think about letting Noah Sewell run the ball?

"That's the head coach's call," said Mastro. "Obviously, he's a big, athletic, physical kid."

Mastro went on to say he loves his running back room, which he thinks has multiple players ready to contribute this season.

However, the running backs coach did add he would also like to add Sewell to his running backs room, at Cristobal's discretion.

"If coach sees fit, I would take Noah in an absolute second."

Will Noah get to run the ball this season? We'll have to wait and find out.

Oregon opens the season hosting the Stanford Cardinal at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 7th.