Jim Leyland's No. 10 to be retired by Detroit Tigers on Aug. 3

FILE - Newly elected Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Leyland talks to reporters during a news conference Jan. 30, 2024, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Leyland's No. 10 will be retired by the Detroit Tigers during a ceremony on Aug. 3. The team announced the honor Monday, June 3, 2024, the 10th number retired by the team. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jim Leyland's No. 10 will be retired by the Detroit Tigers during a ceremony on Aug. 3.

The team announced the honor Monday, the 10th number retired by the team.

Leyland, 79, will be inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame next month, the 23rd manager in the hall.

He won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons, leading the Tigers to a 700-597 record from 2006-13 and a pair of American League pennants in 2006 and 2012. His wins are third among Detroit managers, trailing Sparky Anderson (1,331) and Hughie Jennings (1,131).

Leyland also managed Pittsburgh, Florida and Colorado, leading the Marlins to the 1997 World Series title.

Detroit also has retired No. 1 (Lou Whitaker), No. 2 (Charle Gehringer), No. 3 (Alan Trammell), No. 5 (Hank Greenberg), No. 6 (Al Kaline), No. 11 (Anderson), No. 16 (Hal Newhouser), No. 23 (Willie Horton) and No. 47 (Jack Morris).

In addition, Jackie Robinson's No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.

___

