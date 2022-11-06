What Jim Leonhard said after Wisconsin’s win over Maryland

At this rate, the interim tag may not be around much longer for Jim Leonhard. The Badgers’ interim head coach improved to 3-1 as the head man, as Wisconsin cruised over Maryland in a 23-10 victory.

It was a team win led by stout defense and the Wisconsin running game. Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo combined for 233 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while the Wisconsin defense pitched a first-half shutout.

The Badgers held Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to just 77 passing yards on the afternoon.

What did the Badger interim head coach have to say after a win that keeps Wisconsin alive in the Big Ten West race? Here is a look:

Opening statement on the win:

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard is shown during the second quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“First of all, just very proud of the way our guys handled the bye week and the prep needed to win this game and to come out and play strong early and not get affected by the weather and push through that and really thrive in those situations early in the game.

Just really proud of the way they handled a lot of adversity today.”

On handling a bye week:

Wisconsin linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) rushes Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 253 Ttm

“I mean, you have to handle the bye week the right way to get all the benefits. The physical side is one thing, getting more healthy. If you come out flat, sometimes you negate the benefits there.

So I think our players did a great job of handling the week, the prep that we gave them last week, getting ahead of it, taking care of their bodies. I think we saw the results of both.”

On how Wisconsin stopped the Maryland passing game:

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

“Number one, it’s containing the quarterback. You saw late in the last drive how dynamic he can be when he gets out of the pocket.

I thought we did a really good job early in the game of getting him on the ground , forcing him into the boundary, getting him to throw the ball away because what happened late in the game is normally what he is doing for four quarters. So we did a great job of containing him and forcing him to make throws and make some tough decisions.”

On the defense overall against Maryland:

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after sacking Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“Just continuing to learn our players, what they can handle from adjustments, different packages, what fits their skill set. We were able to get a big piece back.

It’s always fun to see them making plays and watching their teammates respond. They know how hard he has worked to get back and how frustrated he was having to sit out as many weeks as he did. It’s a lot of fun when you see those guys reap the rewards of all the hard work.”

On Isaac Guerendo's big day:

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) outruns Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett (2) to score a touchdown on an 89-yard run during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“Absolutely. Adversity is a huge part of the game, unfortunately. To see a guy who has struggled through it and he has had his ups and he has had his downs, and it felt like every time he was going to break through, something happened.

To see him have the day he did today, it’s just awesome. I had a great view of him going down the sideline. I’m glad they kept that one inbounds.

Just to see guys push through any adversity that comes up and get some rewards out of it, that’s huge for those players and building confidence going forward.”

On Hunter Wohler's return:

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

“He is so steady. From the mental side, his preparation when he was out, his emotions. He is just one of those guys who goes about his business every day.

So some guys you really get concerned on the emotions. And they’ve been out, and they try to press and do a little bit too much, but never felt like I had to even bring it up with him just because of his approach. That’s rare out of a young guy to see that maturity and to see him go in there. It’s just fun to see the look in his eyes.

He is physical. He plays fast. He is aggressive, and he tracks the ball well. It’s such a huge skill set that’s going to be a lot of fun the last couple of weeks to just find ways to make him more and more dynamic in this defense.”

On how the running backs found success:

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“I think this is probably the healthiest that group has been in a long time. The combination of guys we had, we felt like it was the five that was playing the best at the time and healthiest.

And thought you add the tight end group to that as well that’s been banged up, you get Rucci back, and you are able to do just more things up front, and they played with a lot of confidence.”

On playing under extreme weather conditions:

Wisconsin linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) rushes Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“If you were going to try to throw it much over 10 yards, the ball was going to be affected in a pretty big way. We saw that in the couple of ones we threw vertical. They didn’t throw many down the field, so it kind of shows you the respect they had for the conditions.

There was really a pretty good stretch early, and then late got really bad because then all of a sudden it felt like it dropped about 20 degrees. There was only one kind of window in the game where you felt like both teams in the passing game had an opportunity to be a little bit more aggressive, but outside of that it was a huge factor in how you had to call the game.”

On Keeanu Benton's performance:

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“A guy like Keeanu changes the math inside. He can dominate his matchups consistently, and he forces teams to put a lot of attention on him, which helps your linebackers run.

If you can keep your linebackers clean with guys like that up front, you are going to have a lot of success. They’re not going to bust many explosive runs.

Having him in the middle is really priceless. We were beat up with that group for a number of weeks as well, so we just played little bit more physical. We were able to get to some rotations late. But you just saw a little bit more of a fresh group. Just loved the approach that they had and made some plays.”

On Nate Van Zelst and the kicking game:

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

“He really has been consistent kicking the ball in competitive situations in practice the majority of the year. So just kind of learning what his range is, where he likes the ball, putting him in some tough situations in practice just to see how he responds, but he has been solid.

Even though the numbers haven’t been there as far as the amount of kicks, haven’t felt like we’ve needed to protect him, and that’s a credit to him. He is showing the consistency, and then we know we’ve got Lahm, who has a huge leg if we need a long one. Really hasn’t been put in that situation yet, but we know we have the ability to do it if the situation comes up.”

On handling momentum swings:

Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) and linebacker Kaden Johnson (52) celebrate after a replay review confirms a Badgers touchdown against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“I think that becomes a comfort level sometimes when you change some big pieces and you are looking at new faces. Sometimes they’re good, and you don’t know it.

You start trying to do too much as a play-caller, like what settles a team down. It’s the experience that I have gained over the year, it helps a ton.

Then there’s the ownership side of playing better. Not panicking, staying calm, and being able to communicate when you’re on your heels a little bit.

I think there’s a lot of factors that go into it, but you’re seeing it on all sides of the ball. The comfort level, I think sometimes they know what’s coming. They know what to expect after you give up a big play or you give up a negative play on offense. What’s going to calm us down?

As a coordinator with me, with Bobby, you are learning throughout the whole course of the year how your players are going to respond, so you should get better as the season goes on.”

On Nick Herbig:

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) sacks Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

“Just adding more tools. I think he is feeling things within the flow of the game faster. That’s huge for a pass rusher.

We’re not a team that he is just going to rush the passer over and over and over. So when you see a guy get hot, it’s up to me to put them in positions to rush. He has to learn very quickly within the game kind of how he wants to attack and what problems, which goes into his prep.

He studies as much as anybody on our team. It’s really fun to see the confidence he plays with. You feel him on the sideline, and he has a certain look in his eyes. You know you’ve got to let him go at times.

Any time you get a player playing with that confidence, you have a chance to do some good things on defense.”

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire