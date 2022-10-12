What Jim Leonhard said in his first weekly press conference as head coach

Week 1 as the head coach of Wisconsin football was a success for Jim Leonhard. The Badgers played their best ball of the season on many levels as they routed Northwestern 42-7.

Leonhard held his first weekly press conference as head coach on Monday, and touched on topics ranging from the transfer portal, to injuries, to him thinking about landing the full-time job.

He gave great insight on the win at Northwestern, the efforts of stars from the win such as Big Ten Defensive Player of the week Kamo’i Latu, and other pressing topics. Here is a look at what the Badger head coach had to say:

On the win at Northwestern:

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Markus Allen #4 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown reception with teammates against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“I was extremely proud of the way the guys responded and to go get a victory like that was a lot of fun.

We knew there were big challenges ahead and that we had to turn the page fast, but I was happy in watching the tape to see how many guys really played their best football of the season. Hopefully we can build on that and gain a lot of confidence from what happened in Evanston.”

On safety Kamo'i Latu:

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Kamo’i Latu #13 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after intercepting a pass from Ryan Hilinski #3 of the Northwestern Wildcats (not pictured) during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“He’s a fluid mover, he’s very explosive and can run. We thought he was going to do some very good things in coverage on top of the physicality that he loves to play with. He getting more and more comfortable.”

Did they change things in practice leading into the Northwestern game?

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“We shortened some things up. You still have to remain a physical football team but the number one goal at this point is to be fresh on game day.

This is that midpoint of the season and we are light in numbers at certain positions so it’s constantly gonna be in flux as to what the correct physicality in practice will be going forward.”

On running back Chez Mellusi's injury:

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Chez Mellusi #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown reception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Chez injured his wrist in the game, definitely going to be out this week probably more a week-by-week evaluation to see how long-term the injury may be.”

On safety Hunter Wohler's injury:

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

“He has not been able to practice yet to this point, getting closer, doing more in rehab. Probably a situation where it is going to be close to the bye week whether before after… excited to get him back but just not that time yet.”

How does Leonhard approach the transfer portal?

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Wisconsin defensive coach Jim Leonhard looks on in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

“I would say the transfer portal is only growing, it is going to continue to be a part of college football of the recruiting process and roster building in college football. You need talent, and you need experience, but you need to find that balance of how are you going to recruit your players and develop them and give them time, right? And not constantly jump over younger players. Lotta conversations on what is the right thing to do. We have to trust our ability to develop our players.”

On the QB room:

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Starting with Chase, injury is progressing. Rehab is progressing. He’s not back to where he’s ready to be on the field yet but he’s moving in the right direction there. Myles next, impressed with his maturity. He’s a young kid obviously but handles his business every day and he continues to get better and continues to put in the work. So pleased with how he’s progressed early in his career…”

“As far as Deacon, I have a ton of respect for Deacon and this is a little bit of the new normal. Kids have to weigh what they think their future is, where they stand, and what has the communication been with the staff… sometimes it gets to a point where they feel like they have to move on. We’ll do everything we can to support Deacon, think he’s got a ton of talent, I think he’s going to be a great quarterback at this level, unfortunately it doesn’t look like its going to be here.”

On thinking about getting the full-time job as head coach:

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is shown before their game against Illinois State Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

“Number one, it’s still early enough in my head that it’s still kinda the day-to-day. Theres enough things that I am learning about what I am responsible for, who I need to communicate with, and what’s happening when I can still kinda focus on the day-to-day. Eventually the big picture we’ll get there. Obviously, having gone through one week now I am able to have different conversations this week that I didn’t feel necessary to have last week.

Will continue to grow within what’s being asked over the next six weeks. Not really concerned with the big picture, obviously if we play good football and we win games I’ll have a bigger opportunity to be in this role moving forward. That’s my focus right now… the big picture will come.”

