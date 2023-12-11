Jim Leonhard not hired for Michigan State defensive coordinator position

If you missed this piece of news from a few days ago, it’s worth passing along: Jonathan Smith and Michigan State hired Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi for the Spartans’ defensive coordinator position.

Spartans Wire has more:

“This defensive coordinator is going to have a great deal of autonomy over the defense.

“(Jonathan) Smith has found his man: Joe Rossi, who has spent the past five seasons as the Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.”

USC fans upset at the Trojans’ inability to land Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator need to pay attention to other Big Ten coaching vacancies. Michigan State had an open defensive coordinator spot. One presumes that if Leonhard really wanted that job, MSU would have offered it to him. As was the case with USC, Leonhard probably wasn’t interested.

The next job to watch is Penn State. Manny Diaz’s departure has left that position open. If Leonhard doesn’t take it, it probably means Leonhard is holding out for either a college head coaching job or an NFL coordinator position.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire