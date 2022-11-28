Jim Leonhard should be Browns’ defensive coordinator target after getting passed up by Wisconsin

A year ago, the Baltimore Ravens found their defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan after firing Wink Martindale. They have jumped into the top 10 in DVOA this season after falling as the 28th-best defense by the same metric in 2021. The Cleveland Browns may have similar success by reaching to the college ranks and plucking Jim Leonhard after he was denied the head coaching gig at the University of Wisconsin.

Hiring former Ohio State interim head coach and Cincinnati Bearcats’ head coach Luke Fickell as their head coach, the Badgers left Leonhard hanging despite rallying the team to a winning record after being named interim head coach. A former safety for the Browns as well, there is a bit of nostalgia and legacy there to lure Leonhard to Cleveland. He and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters would be slam-dunk hires for the Browns as they inevitably replace Joe Woods this offseason.

List

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Cleveland Browns fan in your life

Cleveland Browns Gift Guide 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire