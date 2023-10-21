'In Jim Knowles we trust!' How fans reacted to Ohio State vs. Penn State

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke was out Saturday afternoon against Penn State. But he made it clear what the Buckeyes' defense looked like against the Nittany Lions in their 20-12 win.

BIA — Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) October 21, 2023

"BIA," Burke posted on social media Saturday afternoon as the Buckeyes secured their seventh win of the season.

In Saturday's win, Ohio State's defense allowed 240 yards to Penn State and one score: an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Allar to tight end Theo Johnson late in the fourth quarter.

From Ohio State's defensive performance to "Maserati" Marvin Harrison Jr., here's what fans are talking about after the Buckeyes' latest win against Penn State.

Seems like Gus Johnson found a Marvin Harrison Jr. nickname he liked today

did gus just decide on the maserati marv nickname today — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 21, 2023

What about 'minivan Marv'?

What if C.J. Stroud was leading Ohio State's offense today?

Let CJ play one series I just wanna see something (offense) — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 21, 2023

Fans are buying into Jim Knowles' defense

In Jim Knowles we trust! This defense is the best I’ve seen in years! — C.J. McDonald (@Curtis0922) October 21, 2023

J.T. Tuimoloau may need to add another title to his resume

Does Ryan Day have a new Halloween costume?

At least we know Ryan Day’s Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/fhCudaMxm5 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 21, 2023

'They found Jim Harbaugh’s sign stealer at Penn State vs Ohio State'

