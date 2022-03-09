Jim Knowles sure seems to love being at Ohio State

New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media after the Buckeyes’ first day of spring practice on Tuesday and his energy and insightfulness were as advertised.

Knowles came to Columbus from Oklahoma State, and despite the Cowboys having a pretty good program, there are, of course, some differences. According to Knowles, coaching at Ohio State affords a coach more resources and support than many other places in America, and said having all of that at his disposal is a dream come true.

“It’s different because it’s The Ohio State,” Knowles told reporters Tuesday.” It’s different because everything here, the expectations, the amount of resources that I have with coaches on the field, analysts off the field, recruiting resources — I basically have everything I ever wanted, everything any coach could ever want. You know, when you dream about being a coach at this level, that’s it.”

Again, it’s not like things were bare-bones in Stillwater, it’s just that the business of college football on the banks of the Olentangy is different. It’s clear that Ohio State is happy to have one of the best defensive coordinators in the country, and the affinity Knowles has for what Ohio State offers appears to be mutual.

Now, let’s see how it all translates on the field of play.

