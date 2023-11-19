Jim Kelly uses open letter to urge Bills and Josh Allen to keep fighting

The Bills likely will be done if they lose to the Jets today. Even if Buffalo wins, they've got the Eagles, Chiefs, and Cowboys up next.

And they're entering this stretch with a new offensive coordinator, who will be coordinating an offense that has struggled since blowing out the Dolphins in Week 4.

To give the team and its current quarterback, Josh Allen, a boost, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has published an open letter.

"We will get through this — TOGETHER," Kelly said, via Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. "It's the only way. Josh, you're one hell of an athlete, football player and leader. Even better than I was. You've got a ton of talent and you will succeed. This setback will fuel your ability to fight harder and lead with even more determination and passion. And you're not alone! You've got an entire community pulling for you. Let's GO BUFFALO!!"

Many would say the problem isn't Josh Allen. They would say it's the lack of players and quality coaches around him. Others would say that, at some point, Josh needs to assert himself on those around him.

Stop being deferential to others. Take charge. Turn over a table or two. Get in someone's face. Don't let someone else get in your face.

If things don't work out down the stretch, Allen won't be the one getting fired. Others will. And the challenge for 2024 will be to continue Allen's development toward the player who will have a legacy similar to, or better than, Kelly's.

For now, things have stagnated for Allen. Whether the change comes from within him or whether it's sparked by a new coach, a change is needed or Allen won't even get to one Super Bowl, much less four.