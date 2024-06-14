Jim Kelly stopped by Bills minicamp practice
There was a Hall of Fame presence at Buffalo Bills minicamp this week.
Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly stopped by Orchard Park on Wednesday, the second of three minicamp practices the team had over the past few days. As usual, Kelly was chatting it up with current Bills QB Josh Allen and the rest of the gang.
Kelly posed for one of his iconic thumbs up photos which can be found below:
All the stars are at practice today! 👍@JimKelly1212 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/R2DSmykDYX
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 12, 2024