Jim Kelly says his Bills records won’t stick because of Josh Allen

Josh Allen is making his way up the Buffalo Bills chart of best quarterbacks in franchise history. The winningest quarterback in team history thinks that more records will be broken with Allen at the helm.

Jim Kelly shared his thoughts about Allen breaking team records ahead of his annual Jim Kelly Football Camp. From the team’s website, Kelly said:

He just has to be consistent. And I know him well enough to know that the kid can play. If you can get the right material around him, which I think he has, and the offensive line gives him time to throw things will be awesome. And talk about my records, I knew before last season started that those records aren’t going to stay around very long.

Allen broke several single-season team records last year, including total touchdowns (44), passing touchdowns (37), and passing yards (4,544 yards). He led Buffalo’s offense to their most productive season in franchise history (501).

While Allen has a chance to break several franchise records, it will definitely take some time for this to happen. Kelly threw for 35,467 passing yards. Through three seasons, Allen 9,707. That’s a difference of 25,760 yards. Conservatively, Allen could reach that figure in about seven seasons, if he averages about 4,000 passing yards per season.

The same can be said for the franchise passing touchdowns record. Kelly holds the record with 237 passing touchdowns. Allen has tossed 67 touchdowns so far. If Allen averages 30 touchdowns per season over the next six years, he will make up the 170 touchdown deficit in time for his next big contract.

"The kid can play." Jim Kelly is a big Josh Allen fan (as we already knew), and expects big things in Josh's 4th #NFL season #Bills pic.twitter.com/slaCPUgsB5 — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) July 14, 2021

Related