Thirty years ago, the Bills had a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the team to four straight Super Bowl appearances. Now, the Bills have a potential Hall of Famer who hasn’t made it to a Super Bowl yet.

What’s missing in Buffalo? The Hall of Fame quarterback from Buffalo has some thoughts.

“Josh can’t do everything by himself,” Jim Kelly recently told Jackson Roberts of News 10 NBC, “and I hope they find a way to get a star running back. But I always thought [Devin] Singletary was pretty good. I just didn’t think we used him enough. But you know what? When you’ve got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy and want to use him more than you probably should. But [offensive coordinator] Ken Dorsey’s doing a great job and Josh — I just hope we get that running game going to take some of the pressure off him.”

Singletary left via free agency after the 2022 season. During the most recent campaign, the Bills traded Zack Moss for Nyheim Hines, but then barely used Hines on offense. They have James Cook, who showed promise as a rookie. They also added Damien Harris in free agency.

Kelly said Dorsey is doing a great job. But someone necessarily isn’t, or it wouldn’t feel as if Allen lacks sufficient assistance.

It’s either a talent issue or a coaching issue. That can create finger pointing and dysfunction between the coaching staff and the front office. Either G.M. Brandon Beane and company aren’t giving coach Sean McDermott and company enough talented players, or McDermott and company aren’t getting enough out of the talented players they have.

If the Bills have another year that doesn’t result in a return to the Super Bowl or at least a return to the AFC Championship, it’s hard not to wonder what will be done to get more production around Allen while they still have Allen.

Jim Kelly on Josh Allen: He “can’t do everything himself” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk