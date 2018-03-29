Jim Kelly Cancer Update: NFL Hall of Famer Undergoes 12-hour Jaw and Neck Surgery
NFL quarterback Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is recovering from almost 12 hours of “complicated” surgery for oral cancer in a hospital in New York City.
Kelly, who spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills from 1986 through 1996, went into surgery on Wednesday night (March 28) at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Mark Urken, the operating surgeon, said that the cancer was “successfully” removed and that Kelly had begun his recovery.
“We successfully removed Mr. Kelly’s cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes from his neck,” Dr. Urken told the Buffalo News in a statement. “We then reconstructed his upper jaw. Mr. Kelly is resting comfortably post-operatively."
Kelly, the report says, wanted reconstructive surgery as medication was no longer treating his pain. The 58-year-old’s wife, Jill, announced the end of the surgery from her Twitter account at 6.35 p.m. ET.
“Surgery is complete,” she wrote. “Thank GOD and the amazing team of doctors and nurses that took care of Jim.” From her Instagram account, she said “we have a long road ahead” for recovery.
Kelly had announced earlier this month he was “shocked and deeply saddened” that his cancer had returned, having been in remission for four years.
“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again,” he said at the time, as quoted by the New York Post. “With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together.”
Kelly was first diagnosed in June 2013 and had surgery to remove a portion of his upper jaw, but later had to have radiation and chemotherapy treatment.
Kelly was part of the Bills’ most successful era in the early 1990s when the team played four consecutive Super Bowls.
Surgery is complete. Thank GOD and the amazing team of doctors and nurses that took care of Jim today...and will continue to take care of him as he heads into a very significant time of recovery. #12 Can you see it? During pre-op the computer in our section wasn’t working so they had to get a new one. Then Jim says to me, “Did you see the computer? You should take a picture.” And so I did! As silly as it sounds, God gave us the #12 computer. And almost 12 hours of surgery later....#12 is now on the road to recovery. I’ll be posting more details soon, but wanted to say “THANK YOU” for praying and standing on the promises of God! We have a long road ahead, but we do not walk alone...the Lord goes before us and is with us...we will not fear. (Photos are from before surgery, just look at his smile. He is my inspiration and hero❤️) #KellyTough
A post shared by Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly) on Mar 28, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT
