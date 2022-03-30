Jim Irsay on Week 18 loss: No disrespect to Jaguars, but they’re the worst team in the NFL

The most stunning result of Week 18 was the Colts — needing only to win to earn a playoff berth — losing to the Jaguars, who could clinch the first overall pick in the draft with a loss. No one was more stunned than Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay said Tuesday that the loss to the Jaguars (who ended up clinching the first pick anyway when the Lions also won in Week 18) was as appalling a performance as he’s ever seen, and he knew major changes were needed.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league,” Irsay said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. You say, ‘My God, there’s something wrong here. It needs to be corrected.’ I think that we feel like we did.”

By trading away Carson Wentz and trading for Matt Ryan, the Colts believe they have found a quarterback who will play a lot better in a big game than Wentz played in the season finale.

