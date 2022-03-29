Jim Irsay: It was “very obvious” Colts had to move on from Carson Wentz

Colts owner Jim Irsay says there was no doubt about the decision to trade Carson Wentz.

Irsay said today that the Colts knew they had to make a change after their disastrous Week 18 loss to the Jaguars.

“It’s just, for us, it was just it was something that we had to move away from as a franchise — it was very obvious,” Irsay said of the Wentz trade, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Irsay said the Colts explored everything in finding a new franchise quarterback, but it was clear that there was not going to be a Year 2 for Wentz in Indianapolis.

Eventually, the Colts traded for Matt Ryan, and Irsay believes the Colts have a winner in town. Irsay was eager to get Wentz out of town.

