Jim Irsay suggests Matt Ryan could play again this year

Colts owner Jim Irsay has said many things this week. In addition to Monday night’s rollicking press conference introducing an objectively unqualified and inexperienced interim head coach, Irsay spoke on Tuesday to Bob Kravitz of TheAthletic.com.

Among other things, Irsay re-opened the door to the possibility of quarterback Matt Ryan playing again this season.

“When [G.M.] Chris [Ballard], Frank and I decided to go with Sam [Ehlinger], Frank [Reich] wanted to name him quarterback for the year, but I told them, ‘Look, we have three quarterbacks; we need to use them all to win this year,” Irsay told Kravitz. “If we decide to make a change, we’ll make a change. It’s not something we’re locked into. We’re going with Sam with his mobility and his playmaking ability since we’re struggling in [pass] protection and moving the ball, that’s what we all decided to do.”

Irsay pushed back against the idea that Ryan was benched for the rest of the season, even though now-former head coach Frank Reich said on October 24 that Ehlinger would be the starter for the rest of the season. In other words, and contrary to Irsay’s latest words, Reich did indeed name Ehlinger the quarterback for the rest of the year.

“There was never a notion that you wouldn’t go to Nick [Foles] or Matt later in the season when [Ryan’s] shoulder is healthy,” Irsay now says. “They’re all available to help us win, bottom line. . . . It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward. We’re going with Sam, and if there’s a notion for Jeff [Saturday] to make a change . . . that’s Jeff’s prerogative, and it was always Frank’s prerogative. It’s wrong to say I mandated it [the move to Ehlinger] and it’s wrong to say they can’t go to the other guy.”

But it’s right to say that there’s a clear financial reason to keep Ryan off the field, even if Irsay tried to insist that there isn’t.

“I don’t know how people report these things falsely,” Irsay told Kravitz, regarding Ryan’s contract. “There’s no playing-time thing for Matt Ryan to get his $17 million bonus in the offseason. There’s no such thing. They’re all available to help us win, bottom line. There’s no bonus if Matt plays a certain amount of time, it’s ridiculous. . . . It’s ridiculous and completely false. It’s always been about whoever can help us win going forward.”

But it’s not about playing time. It’s about $17 million in injury guarantees that become fully guaranteed in the middle of March, if Ryan is still on the roster at that time. He can only be removed from the roster if he’s cut. If he’s cut without being able to pass a physical, he gets the money that’s guaranteed for injury.

The fact that Irsay got the number right — $17 million — shows that he’s aware of $17 million being an issue. Either he’s not telling the truth about the situation, or he doesn’t understand basic notions of the manner in which contracts work. If it’s the former, what else hasn’t he told the truth about this week? If it’s the latter, well, he’s frankly unfit to own and operate an NFL team.

