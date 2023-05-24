Jim Irsay snubs Peyton Manning on list of NFL’s all-time greatest players

Since he retired from the NFL in 2016, Peyton Manning has remained closely connected to the Denver Broncos while his connection with the Indianapolis Colts has seemingly dwindled.

Manning has still made select appearances for Colts events, but he is far more visible with the Broncos, and he still lives in Colorado. One can only speculate that perhaps Manning’s relationship with Jim Irsay is a factor.

Following the passing of former running back Jim Brown last week, Irsay tweeted that the top-five players on his all-time list are (in order) Jim Brown, Tom Brady, John Elway, Deacon Jones and Reggie White.

On my list of Top 5 Greatest NFL Players of All Time,in our 103 year History… I have Top 5 as 1)Jim Brown 2)Tom Brady 3)John Elway 4)Deacon Jones 5)Reggie White.🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023

Irsay notably included Elway, who famously refused to play for the Colts when they drafted in him 1983, but he did not include Manning, who won a Super Bowl in Indianapolis and established himself as one of the greatest players in NFL history while playing for the Colts.

Irsay clarified in a follow-up tweet that Elway did not have the same kind of supporting cast as some of the players who were snubbed on his list.

No doubt…Peyton,Barry Sanders and Jerry Rice in Top 10… it’s just that Elway didn’t have great offensive players around him til the end,when he won 2 in a row and his feet we’re remarkable,from baseball talents…🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023

Fans on Twitter certainly didn’t appreciate Peyton being snubbed.

You’re top five in our book, Peyton.

