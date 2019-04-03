Jim Irsay sets ridiculous bar for Colts that Patriots haven't even reached originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

You know the saying, "Aim for the moon; if you miss, you may hit a star"?

Well, Jim Irsay is aiming for the next galaxy -- and he may not make it beyond the clouds.

At the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Arizona last week, the Indianapolis Colts owner told reporters he felt like his squad is " a young team that's ascending," according to the Indy Star.

Irsay then followed up with the loftiest of lofty goals: He wants the Colts to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

"You guys know, I will unabashedly say, I'd like to win three in a row," Irsay said, via the Star. "How hard is it? I mean, it's hard as hell just to win one."

You're right, Jim. Especially when you've made the playoffs just once in the last four seasons and are projected to win a slightly-above-average 9.5 games in 2019.

In fact, no team in NFL history has won three consecutive Super Bowls: The New England Patriots' modern dynasty yielded three Super Bowls in four years from 2001 to 2004, but that's the closest any team has come.

That's in part why Irsay wants Indy to pull off the feat. Back in February, the Colts owner took an indirect jab at the Patriots by noting no team can be considered the "Greatest Of All Time" unless it wins three Super Bowls in a row.

If Indy wants to win just one title, though, it will need to get past its nemesis New England, which has reached the Super Bowl in three straight seasons and has played in the last eight AFC Championship Games.

Andrew Luck's squad did go 10-6 and reached the Divisional Round last season, but they'll need a lot more firepower to come close to their owner's sky-high expectations.

