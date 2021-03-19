Jim Irsay sees beginning of ‘golden era’ for Colts

GlobeNewswire

New Galaxy A Series 5G offers awesome technology at a highly accessible price point Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Introducing the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, making powerful innovation accessible to all. MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada, Inc. unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G device on March 17, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, together with the Galaxy A32 5G announced earlier in March, come outfitted with awesome Galaxy innovations to stream, capture and experience the things that matter most at a price you'll love. “Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A Series 5G to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A52 5G encapsulates the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.” Create, communicate and express yourself with awesome camera technologyThe Galaxy A52 5G reflects an ongoing commitment from Samsung to provide awesome mobile experiences to Galaxy A fans at an affordable price point. Versatile Camera Experience – Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a 64MP high-resolution, versatile quad camera and 32MP front-facing camera. Turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap, and use Scene Optimizer to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes and pets.Stable day or night – Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, OIS (optical image stabilization) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. And don’t miss capturing an important moment because of low lighting - Night Mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in bright and crisp images even in the dark.Fun content capture – Add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji and My Filter. See and be seen with an awesome display and refined design Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design. Bright and Smooth – Edit photos and video chats with friends and lose yourself in seriously cool game graphics displayed in ultra-crisp clarity and colour. Galaxy A52 5G features an expansive Infinity-O Full HD+ display1 and a silky smooth 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside thanks to an increased 800nits luminance.Comfortable viewing experience – The display is also ‘Eye Care’ certified2, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’3.Refined design – Galaxy A52 5G puts high-end style within reach, thanks to a modern matte finish and a super sleek design. Expand your experience thanks to the awesome power of the Galaxy ecosystemThe new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. Stay organized and connected – SmartThings connects to and controls a number of compatible devices in a smart home environment right from the Galaxy A series—including wearables, tablets, PCs and TVs. Additionally, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag4 Bluetooth locator can help you find important devices or belongings - it’s as simple as attaching it to what matters most.Enjoy music together without hassle – Whether participating in a joint workout at home or catching up on the latest podcast with friends, connect and listen to music together. Music Share simply syncs a phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Buds Together.Connect and share with ease – Quick Share lets you easily send pictures and videos to nearby Galaxy devices without size limitation so you can get quick approval from everyone in the frame before posting a group selfie. With Private Share5, you can change your mind whom to share your content with, or revoke permission for your photos and videos even after sharing them with just one tap. Expect more and get more with awesome Galaxy foundationThe Galaxy A52 5G comes with all the essentials that Galaxy users deserve. Peace of mind – Take chances and get messy as the Galaxy A52 5G is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating 6. By adding Samsung Care+7, you can plan for the unexpected and be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction. Protect the things that matter with built-in Samsung Knox8—Samsung’s defense-grade security system that helps to safeguard personal information and data in real-time.Long-lasting battery – Watch your favourite shows, work on your game score and keep your playlist blasting with Galaxy A52 5G's 4,500mAh (typical) long-lasting battery9. When you do need a power boost, Super Fast Charging10 will have you back up in no time.Hyper fast 5G – Life moves quickly, and phones should keep up. With power, hyper-fast speeds and strong performance, the Galaxy A52 5G makes 5G connectivity11 accessible.Enjoy premium essentials – The Galaxy A52 5G is equipped with Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers, 64GB of internal memory and up to 1TB12 of external memory when you add a MicroSD card. Also, the redesigned One UI 3.1 helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information.Software updates – Samsung always aims to provide Galaxy users with an up-to-date mobile OS, and this is now expanded to the Galaxy A series13. The highly accessible Samsung Galaxy A32 5G delivers some of the best core features from SamsungAnnounced in March, the Galaxy A32 5G pairs some of the best core features from Samsung with one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market14. Long-lasting battery - Galaxy A32 5G's long-lasting 5,000mAh15 (typical) battery helps you do more with 15W Fast Charging to give you a quick boost whenever you need it.Awesome performance - What will you do when you tap into super-fast 5G16? The possibilities are endless. Whatever you choose, Galaxy A32 5G's fast processor has your back.Expandable storage - You shouldn't have to delete precious memories just because you're out of storage. Galaxy A32 5G comes loaded with 64GB of internal memory, and you can add up to 1TB more content with a MicroSD card17.Versatile camera experience - From stunning selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between, Galaxy A32 5G gives you multiple ways to add some shine to your everyday moments. Four lenses in the back help you take stunning 48MP shots plus a 13MP, flattering front-facing camera means you're ready to go wherever inspiration leads you.Infinite display - This expansive 6.5”18 HD+ Infinity-V display was made for your viewing pleasure. Rich colours, exquisite clarity, Infinite HD+ display. It's enough to make you want to ditch your TV.Modern design - The Galaxy A32 5G's minimalist design esthetic is simple, clean and delightfully modern. Canadian Availability The new Galaxy A Series 5G devices will be available in Canada at a later date, with pricing and availability details to come. For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, visit news.samsung.com/ca or www.samsung.ca Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on a Galaxy A Series 5G device for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit. Experience smartphone technology from Samsung in a way that fits your budget19. Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+ With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track20. Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/ Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/ For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/. For more information on Samsung Galaxy A Series 5G: samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-a-series/ For more information on Samsung Galaxy Buds: samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/For more information on Samsung Galaxy Tab: samsung.com/ca/tablets/ For more information on Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: samsung.com/ca/mobile-accessories/galaxy-smarttag-black-ei-t5300bbegca/ About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com. Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada. Product Specifications GALAXY A52 5G SPECIFICATIONS Galaxy A52 5GDisplay1Size Resolution6.5"FHD+ sAMOLED. 120HzDisplayInfinity-O DisplayCameraRear64MP AF (F1.8) + 12MP FF (F2.2)+5MP FF(F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)Front32MP FF (F2.2)ProcessorSD5750GMemoryRAM6/8 GBROM128/256 GBMicro SDUp to 1TBBatteryCapacity (Typical)94,500 mAhCharging25W Super Fast ChargingDimension159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm / 189 gOthersOn-Screen FingerprintSamsung PayStereo SpeakersWater Resistance (IP67) GALAXY A32 5G SPECIFICATIONS Galaxy A32 5GDisplay19Size Resolution6.5" HD+TFTDisplayInfinity-V DisplayCameraRear48MP (F1.8) + 8MP (F2.2) + 2MP (F2.4) + 5MP (F2.4)Front32MP (F2.2)ProcessorMTK D720Dual 2.0 GHz + Hexa 2.0 GHzMemoryRAM4/6/8 GBROM64/128 GBMicro SDUp to 1TBBatteryCapacity (Typical)165,000 mAhCharging15W Fast ChargingDimension164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm / 205 gOthersSide Fingerprint, C-Type Fast Charging, Samsung Pay (NFC only) 1 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.3" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.2 SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded Galaxy A series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to reduce the blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.3 Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings.4 Galaxy SmartTag sold separately.5 Private Share enables more secure sharing with blockchain-based encryption technology and works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link. After sharing, senders can revoke the files from receivers.6 Galaxy A52 5G is rated as IP67. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 metre of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.7 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms8 Availability varies by device. 9 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. 10 25W Super Fast Charger sold separately. Actual charging speed may also vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.11 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.12 MicroSD Card sold separately.13 Availability of security updates may vary by device and market. The lists of security update models are subject to change and will be reviewed on a periodic basis. For further details, please refer to Samsung Mobile “Security Updates” https://security.samsungmobile.com/workScope.smsb14 As of March 19, 2021.15 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860 mAh. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.16 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors17 MicroSD Card sold separately.18 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.4" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.19 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends June 30, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.20 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms﻿