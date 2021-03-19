Jim Irsay sees beginning of ‘golden era’ for Colts

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay isn’t shy about his feelings toward the direction of the organization, especially after acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Though there are many questions yet to be answered at key positions, Irsay is feeling bullish about the team and the future of the organization. So bullish, in fact, Irsay believes a golden era is on the horizon.

“As a franchise, you really feel blessed because I do feel Chris is on that track. I really do and I feel Frank Reich is on that track,” Irsay told reporters Thrusday. “I really believe that you will see a golden era develop as we go into this decade sitting here in 2021. I believe it with all my heart and soul.”

The Colts have been heading in the right direction for a while now. They looked primed to be perennial contenders in the AFC until Andrew Luck retired. Then it seemed they would have a short window with Philip Rivers but he also wound up calling it a career after a strong 2020 season.

But now the Colts are rolling with Wentz, who had his introductory press conference on Thursday as well. A lot must be done in order to get him right and get him to a point where he can carry this offense both from a mental and a physical standpoint.

Irsay still feels, though, that the next decade could be the Colts’ to take.

“There is good reason to believe it,” Irsay said. “You talk to people around the league and people that know, they are going to agree with what I’m saying when they look at Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and the expectations going into this decade that we have for both of them leading the team.”

The Colts still have some big needs to address and they been extremely quiet in free agency. They have yet to find a left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo while defensive end and cornerback are two positions that need major upgrades.

Even with all that, Irsay believes the Colts have the right group in place to make this next decade filled with successful seasons from Lucas Oil Stadium.

