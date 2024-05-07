Jim Irsay says 2024 schedule is "coming out soon"

The announcement is coming, even though no one knows when. On Tuesday, we got the first hint of an announcement of the announcement.

Maybe it's just an announcement of the announcement of the announcement.

Regardless, Colts owner Jim Irsay said on X, "I smell a 2024 SCHEDULE coming out soon."

It's unclear what that means, because "soon" is vague. Soon in relation to what?

Soon as in this week isn't impossible, but it would be a surprise. Soon as in next week makes more sense.

The league has promised it this month. There are 23 days left in it. So, yes, it's coming out soon.