What Jim Irsay said in his first appearance of training camp

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay made his first appearance since the start of 2022 training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Wednesday.

Though Irsay didn’t divulge a whole lot of details, he did meet with the media for a while touching on a handful of topics. Here’s what Irsay had to say Wednesday in his first media appearance:

Quenton Nelson's extension

Irsay didn’t give much of an update on Nelson’s upcoming extension, which the Colts are reportedly hoping to get done before the end of the month.

“Well, right now we aren’t doing anything – I mean it’s a process that the talks go on. It’s always been the plan to get that done, and I see that getting done. I really do. It’s just a question of timing and moving towards an agreement, like always that favors both sides and is good for both sides. We’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of the franchise with our outstanding players going into their second contracts whether it’s been Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison or whoever. So, I see that getting done.”

Addressing big needs this offseason

Irsay was asked if the additions made this offseason fell in line with his notion that “big changes” were coming to the roster and coaching staff following the late-season collapse.

“No question. I mean I think they were addressed probably even in a more exciting way than I hoped. I think when we look where we were sitting that Sunday night with Chris (Ballard) and I just gathered midnight late in the office after the Jacksonville game – to think that the roster has changed, obviously led by Matt Ryan, those great free agents you mentioned and a great draft.

“We’re really excited about that and we really feel this is an outstanding football team with a lot of veteran leadership. It’s proven that we can get more turnovers than anyone in the league, it’s the best special teams group in the league, that it has the best running back along with obviously the great player in Tennessee. So, there is so many positive things and I think Matt Ryan has been everything we hoped and dream for. I know how happy the whole organization is, having his leadership going into the season. Obviously, we think we have two great backups as well. We’re really, really excited. I think we have a reason to be.”

Getting through the Titans

In looking forward to the season, Irsay mentioned that the Colts know they have to get through the reigning division champs in the Tennessee Titans.

“We know going into it, it’s about Tennessee, it’s about winning the division. It’s about going against those guys who have been very tough and they do a great job there getting their players ready to play football in a tough, physical way. So, it’s always tough going against those guys, but we know that’s what we have to do, that’s what we have to overcome if we want to get where we want to get.”

Creating a new era

The Colts have been one of the winningest teams in the NFL since the turn of the century, but it’s only resulted in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy one time. Irsay realizes that while it isn’t easy, winning the Super Bowl is still the goal, and so is creating a new era of success.

“Well, it’s to go and get that next Lombardi Trophy. Since 2000, we’ve won more – we’re the fourth winningest team in the National Football League with just three in front of us. That’s something to be said over such a long period of time. However, we know in this era – the interesting thing is we have this strong feeling when Matt Ryan comes in. From the passion in my heart, from what Chris Ballard has noted and Coach (Frank) Reich, that look, this is the time to set up another generation of greatness. We were there with Peyton Manning, we did all the things with Peyton and Marvin (Harrison) and Edgerrin (James). It was well documented, the 115 wins in a decade, going to two Super Bowls, winning two home AFC Championship games. But now is the time to create another era. It’s been created in Pittsburgh, it’s been created in Green Bay, it’s been created in Denver. You have to do that. It’s about greatness with the Horseshoe and continuing to show that eras don’t last forever, but great organizations do. It’s up to us to go get that next world championship and create this new era.”

Getting started on the right foot

The Colts open the season against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium and even though they are likely to be heavy favorites, Irsay stressed the need to get started on the right foot.

“It’s a divisional game, we know the opener means a lot. We just have to go take care of business and do what we do. We can sit and talk about the strange occurrences that’s happened even with Andrew Luck teams that have been good and having that trouble on opening day. We’re just kind of focused this year on saying let’s go play our best football, let’s get it done instead of me ranting here for the next 10 minutes. That doesn’t seem to have worked in the past (laughing). Frank (Reich) and Pete (Ward) and Chris (Ballard) are like, ‘Can you take a different perspective? Don’t say too much about it.’ You know how I feel about the opener, so I won’t say it. We’re looking to erase that deficit and start with a new era where we win our opener starting in 2022 and hopefully get on a streak this year.”

