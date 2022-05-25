Jim Irsay: It’s been really exciting having Matt Ryan and his leadership

After moving on from Carson Wentz without an immediate replacement to be their QB1, the Colts were able to trade for veteran Matt Ryan.

It seems as if Colts owner Jim Irsay couldn’t be happier with his new quarterback.

“Oh man, I tell you it’s been great,” Irsay said at the league’s spring meeting on Tuesday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s been really exciting having him in and his leadership.”

Irsay added that Ryan has been like a coach on the field for the club. And Indianapolis isn’t anticipating that he’ll be retiring anytime soon.

“It’s awesome. We’re really excited about Matt and we feel he just turned 37,” Irsay said. “He’s excited about playing and excited about finishing his legacy over the next three, four, or five years or whatever it is.

“I know with the same ideas that we have, with a world championship. It’s been great having him.”

Entering his 15th pro season, Ryan is coming off a year in which he threw for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions — leading Atlanta to a 7-10 record.

