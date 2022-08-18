Jim Irsay ready for Colts to establish a “new era” of greatness

The Colts had a 97 percent chance of making the postseason heading into Week 18 against the worst team in football. They lost to the Jaguars and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, who has openly criticized Carson Wentz‘s play last season, mentioned the team’s former quarterback only in passing Wednesday when meeting with beat reporters.

“We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to a massive problems,” Irsay said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Instead, Irsay wanted to look forward.

The Colts have only one postseason victory since 2015, and they last won the AFC South in 2014. Irsay wants the team to create a “new era” by rekindling what they had from 2000-09 when Peyton Manning was leading the way.

“We are set up for excellence,’’ Irsay said. “Now, we just have to go do it.’’

The Colts added Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore this offseason to a team that had the most Pro Bowlers in the NFL last season. Those Pro Bowlers included young stars Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson and Shaquille Leonard.

The Colts have a bright future, but Irsay wants the future to start now.

“It’s to go and get that next Lombardi Trophy,” Irsay said. “This is a time to set up another generation of greatness.”

