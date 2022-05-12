Jim Irsay predicts Colts get multiple prime-time games in 2022

If there’s anyone who might know more about the Indianapolis Colts schedule, it’s owner Jim Irsay.

With the 2022 regular-season schedule set to be released Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, Irsay gave Colts fans a little bit of a hint leading up to the announcement.

On Wednesday night, Irsay tweeted that he predicts the Colts will have multiple prime-time games during the 2022 season.

This likely isn’t a blind prediction. The Colts made some big moves this offseason, bringing in some big names like Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue.

The Colts haven’t been a team featured often in the spotlight, but there’s a chance they get more prime-time games than usual when the schedule is announced Thursday night.

