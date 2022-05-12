Jim Irsay predicts Colts get multiple prime-time games in 2022
If there’s anyone who might know more about the Indianapolis Colts schedule, it’s owner Jim Irsay.
With the 2022 regular-season schedule set to be released Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, Irsay gave Colts fans a little bit of a hint leading up to the announcement.
On Wednesday night, Irsay tweeted that he predicts the Colts will have multiple prime-time games during the 2022 season.
Colts Nation!!!! I’m predicting you should Get ready for more than one Prime Time Home Game this year !/ 2022 Colts Season is gonna be EXCITING🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈👍🏽💪🏼..
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 11, 2022
This likely isn’t a blind prediction. The Colts made some big moves this offseason, bringing in some big names like Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue.
The Colts haven’t been a team featured often in the spotlight, but there’s a chance they get more prime-time games than usual when the schedule is announced Thursday night.
