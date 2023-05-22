Colts owner Jim Irsay was the first owner to speak out candidly regarding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Irsay also is one of the first (if not the very first) to comment on the looming sale of the team by Snyder to Josh Harris.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Network, Irsay said at the spring meetings in Minneapolis that there is “still more work to be done” regarding the Harris bid.

Irsay added that both sides want it to be done, and that the hope is to get the deal done before the 2023 season begins.

Everyone wants to get it done. Therein lies the risk. The urgency to shed Snyder from The Shield could prompt an approval of a deal that perhaps wouldn’t/shouldn’t get the green light.

Jim Irsay: “More work to be done” on Josh Harris bid to buy Commanders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk