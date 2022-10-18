Jim Irsay: ‘There is merit to removing’ Dan Snyder as owner

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay spoke up Tuesday in regard to the potential removal of Dan Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

As the league owners converged this week for the fall meetings in New York, the biggest topic of discussion has undoubtedly been the future of Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.

Irsay said he believes there is merit to removing him from his role, and that it’s ultimately the road the league needs to go down.

Important words from #Colts owner Jim Irsay on #Commanders owner Daniel Snyder: “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022

Colts owner Jim Irsay on voting Dan Snyder out as owner of the Commanders: “I believe that’s the road we have to go down. … I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire