Jim Irsay: ‘There is merit to removing’ Dan Snyder as owner

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay spoke up Tuesday in regard to the potential removal of Dan Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

As the league owners converged this week for the fall meetings in New York, the biggest topic of discussion has undoubtedly been the future of Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.

Irsay said he believes there is merit to removing him from his role, and that it’s ultimately the road the league needs to go down.

More to come…

