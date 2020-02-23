Jim Irsay on keeping Combine in Indy: Traditions should stay in place

The NFL will once again hold the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, but there’s some question about how much longer that will be the case.

While Indianapolis is set to host the event in 2021, there’s no deal in place beyond that and there’s been a lot of talk about moving the Combine to Los Angeles in the future. At a press conference on Sunday, Colts owner Jim Irsay made a case for keeping things as they are.

Irsay said that the city looks forward to having it for years to come because “we do it better than anyone else.”

“I think it’s important that traditions stay in place,” Irsay said, via George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin.

The NFL has made changes to the traditional schedule of the Combine in order to grow its appeal as a television event and there’s little reason to think tradition or anything else would keep them from moving it if they feel the move would result in more revenue.