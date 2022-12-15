Jim Irsay isn’t ready to vote Dan Snyder out, wants to hear from fellow owners

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked the NFL world at the October owner’s meetings when he came out strong against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner,” Irsay said. In follow-up discussions with the media, Irsay didn’t just stand by his comments; he doubled down.

“I don’t not feel it’s in the best interests of the shield and the NFL,” Irsay said about Snyder’s ownership. “This is not how we should be represented, and it’s regrettable that we have to be in this position.”

So, when the NFL convened in Dallas for league meetings this week, every reporter was looking for Irsay. However, Irsay’s tone was a bit different this time around, although his opinion hasn’t necessarily changed.

“I’m not ready to vote him out,” Irsay said per Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I need to hear more of my partners talk. It’s been something where you want to get more information about everything is the key.”

Daniel Snyder wasn’t in Dallas for the meeting, but his wife and co-owner, Tanya, along with team president Jason Wright represented Washington.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell briefly discussed the Commanders Wednesday, stating only that he didn’t have any “expectations” of a sale.

Irsay was also asked if he thought Snyder selling the team would be a better alternative than the owners voting to force him out.

“I think that’s something that’s certainly a better solution if it came to that,” Irsay said.

Snyder hired Bank of America recently to explore possible transactions with the franchise, leading many to believe it would be a complete sale.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire