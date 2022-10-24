Jim Irsay isn’t backing down from his comments regarding Daniel Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay isn’t backing down.

Irsay made headlines last week when he came out against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, admitting he thought there was merit to removing Snyder as owner. Irsay later further explained why he felt that way.

On Sunday, ahead of the Week 7 afternoon games, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports revealed a conversation that he recently had with Irsay after his comments regarding Snyder last week.

“I don’t not feel it’s in the best interests of the shield and the NFL,” Irsay said about Snyder’s ownership. “This is not how we should be represented, and it’s regrettable that we have to be in this position.”

He wasn’t finished. Irsay believes after Mary Jo White completes her investigation, then it’s time for the other NFL owners to have a serious discussion regarding Snyder.

“I do believe that the concerns I have will merit a serious discussion among all the owners,” Irsay said. “I don’t want to see this swept under the rug again.”

Curt Menefee asked Glazer if he felt Irsay thought he had the backing of other owners.

“I would have said, if you asked me this a year ago, I’d probably say no,” Glazer said. “But I think that sentiment has started to change. When I [Glazer] asked him that, he [Irsay] said ‘we are bound as owners to listen to the fans, and we cannot put our heads into the sand on this.'”

Jay Glazer spoke with Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay this weekend. @JayGlazer has the latest for us ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w1lFvQyYOb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

Irsay isn’t going away, either.

“I’m gonna talk about it,” Irsay said. “I will not be muzzled, and I will stand by it.”

In case you weren’t aware, Snyder’s Commanders travel to Indianapolis to face Irsay’s Colts next week. That should be fun.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire