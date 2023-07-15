Jim Irsay gave Anthony Richardson funny pep talk for Patriots game

The Indianapolis Colts know the challenge they are up against when they face the New England Patriots in Week 11 in Germany. Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will presumably be at the helm, as the team tries to get a victory over New England.

The two teams met last season, and New England came away with a 26-3 victory. However, both teams have undergone changes in terms of on-field personnel and coaching staffs.

The challenge of playing against the Patriots was not lost on Colts owner Jim Irsay, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and commented about a conversation he had with Richardson about the upcoming international game.

“No question, we wanted to be involved in the European pick. Frankfurt is great,” Irsay said.” “I told Anthony Richardson. I said, ‘Well, welcome to the NFL. You go against (Bill) Belichick in Germany. How’s that for a rookie start?’”

"We couldn't be more excited about playing in Germany.. I believe we can eventually have a division in Europe" ~ @JimIrsay #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kSaxxJ50Ut — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 10, 2023

New England will look to improve their record to 4-0 in international games. So there’s no question Richardson will face a tough test when the time comes.

