Jim Irsay fittingly changes "GOAT" team criteria to rule out Patriots

If you ask Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, there is no greatest NFL team of all time.

We'll try to explain.

The New England Patriots just won their sixth Super Bowl title -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most ever -- and third in the last five years, solidifying themselves to most logical folks as the most successful team of the Super Bowl era.

But Irsay apparently will go to great lengths not to give the Patriots credit. Exhibit A:

The G.O.A.T. Standard for NFL Teams is simple and I've discussed the seemingly impossible goal with many in NFL circles over the last half of Century- 3 World Championships in a row- NO ONE'S DONE IT!🏈 Colt's Fans Dream Boldly👍🏼🏉 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 9, 2019

Ah, the old "changing the criteria" strategy: New England can't be the greatest NFL team of all time, because the greatest NFL team of all time -- by Irsay's decree -- has to win three consecutive championships.

How about winning back-to-back titles on two separate occasions? How about reaching the Super Bowl 11 times, three more than the next-closest team? Nope. Gotta win three in a row.

Unfortunately for Irsay, the Green Bay Packers won three straight titles (two NFL championships and a Super Bowl), so he had to narrow his criteria even further in a follow-up tweet.

Super Bowl Modern Era- G.O.A.T. Team🏈👍🏼 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 9, 2019

Of course, Irsay and the Patriots have history (who wants to talk about Deflategate?), and we almost respect his blatant moving of the yardsticks, which is the rough equivalent of claiming Tom Brady isn't a Hall of Famer because he needs to win five Super Bowl MVP awards, not four.

Looks like New England will just have to win another title next year for Irsay to give the team its due.

