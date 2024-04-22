Jim Irsay disputes police report of a "suspected overdose" in December

Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn't been seen much publicly since December when police and paramedics responded to a 911 call to Irsay's Carmel residence. He was found unresponsive and treated with Narcan, and a police report listed the incident as an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning” with the note that officers were uncertain what medications or other substances Irsay may have ingested.

The Colts issued a statement saying Irsay was being treated for a severe respiratory illness.

On Monday, Irsay denied his condition was an overdose.

“It wasn’t an overdose,’’ Irsay told Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “I don’t know why when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly. I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don’t think it’s fair.’’

Irsay said he was "treating a leg injury" that developed into a serious hematoma.

He recently underwent surgery to address a back/leg issue that required a lengthy hospital stay. He said he has been home "for quite a while" recovering.

But he will not be in the team's draft room this week because of limited mobility.

“I could go to the draft room,’’ Irsay said. “It’s just that in sitting and talking with the doctors and [General Manager] Chris [Ballard] and [coach] Shane [Steichen], it doesn’t serve a real purpose for me.

“There’s so much technology nowadays. There’s a virtual reality where I can literally be in the draft room, and Chris is behind me and Shane is in front of me. I could be in there. . . . I plan on calling the No. 1 guy.’’