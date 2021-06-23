Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has received widespread support after coming out as gay earlier this week — including some from the President of the United States.

Now another NFL owner has added his name to the long list.

“I commend Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib for his courage and world leadership,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Love, tolerance, and open mindedness must lead the way in the 21st Century! #ChangingTheWorld!”

Several of Nassib’s teammates, commissioner Roger Goodell, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and head coach Jon Gruden have also expressed their support. Nassib’s jersey became the best-seller across the Fanatics platforms this week. And the NFL has matched the defensive end’s $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, an organization focused on suicide prevention in LGBTQ youth.

Jim Irsay: I commend Carl Nassib for his courage and world leadership originally appeared on Pro Football Talk