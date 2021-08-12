The Colts don’t yet know when Carson Wentz will be ready to return. They are certain they don’t want their quarterback to return until he’s completely healed.

Wentz underwent surgery on his left foot Aug. 2 with an initial prognosis of 5-12 weeks.

“I told him, ‘I want you at 100 percent,'” Colts owner Jim Irsay said Thursday, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “We want to see him healthy in two months, in two years, four years.”

The Colts, of course, remain hopeful that Wentz can return in time for the season opener. He attended training camp earlier this week and was walking without a limp and without any noticeable protection on his surgically repaired foot.

In the event Wentz isn’t ready for the Sept. 12 opener, Irsay said the Colts likely will start one of the backups already with the team.

Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger will get the preseason to show they are ready if needed.

Jim Irsay: Colts won’t rush Carson Wentz back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk