Jim Irsay: Colts will win at least two Lombardis this decade

The Colts are 1-4 and will be without either their first-round pick or their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft because of the Carson Wentz trade, but owner Jim Irsay insists his team’s future is bright.

Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts will sin the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy at least twice in the 2020s.

“Colts Nation,don’t you worry…we’re gonna get The Horseshoe at least 2 Lombardis this decade,” Irsay wrote. “As sure as the sun rises and the seasons change,it’s COMING! Don’t you ever doubt that,EVER! YOU WILL SEE GREATNESS. BELIEVE AND YOU WILL SEE.”

The Colts have won only one Lombardi since moving to Indianapolis in 1984, despite having the incredible good fortune of owning the first overall pick in the NFL draft when the two most sure-thing franchise quarterback prospects (Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck) entered the league.

So Irsay might be just a tad overly optimistic about where the Colts are headed.

