Jim Irsay: Colts still debating QB options in NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts will be on the clock in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft in just over 24 hours, and it’s still unclear which direction they’ll go in at the quarterback position.

It’s widely expected that the Colts will select a quarterback prospect with the No. 4 overall pick. However, the expectation on who the team will draft varies depending on the outlet.

In an interview with ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday that the team is still debating the options at the position.

“People think … the decision’s made, or decision makers aren’t telling anyone,” Irsay said in the interview. “That’s not true a lot of times. Honestly, this is as much intrigue and as much debate [as I’ve seen]. You have four guys and they’re all worthy of being the No. 1 pick in the draft. Any of the four you take at [No.] 1, people can’t slam anyone for it. I’m not being evasive. I’m being honest. Really, we are still debating what our options are.”

Holder mentioned the flexibility the Colts have when it comes to developing a quarterback under the scheme of new head coach Shane Steichen. A chameleon of sorts, Steichen isn’t tethered to just one offensive scheme.

His intrigue throughout the offseason has been his ability to tailor an offense to the strengths of whoever is under center. He’s had success with the likes of a strict pocket passer (Philip Rivers), an improviser with an elite arm (Justin Herbert) and a dual-threat runner with a vertical passing game (Jalen Hurts).

Now, it’s likely the Colts have a preference. In what order isn’t clear, but they’ll have the quarterbacks ranked on their big board in some capacity.

The time has almost arrived for the Colts to make their move, and the draft can’t get here soon enough.

