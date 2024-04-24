Jim Irsay: Colts have "great" interest in Marvin Harrison Jr.

If Jim Irsay has his way, Marvin Harrison Jr. won't be wearing his college number in 2024.

The Colts have retired No. 18 for Peyton Manning, and owner Jim Irsay would like to draft receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In a recent interview with Mike Chappell of Fox 59, Irsay admitted that the Colts have “great” interest in the son of Hall of Fame Colts receiver Marvin Harrison. Irsay also acknowledged that it will probably be "too difficult" to make the move from No. 15 to No. 4 with the Cardinals.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,’’ Irsay added. “We’re open-minded.”

It would be an amazing move, if the Colts make it. But it would be very expensive to get all the way to No. 4.

Maybe they'll get lucky. Maybe the Cardinals will trade down with a team that wants the best remaining quarterback. Maybe Colts Ring of Honor member Jim Harbaugh will then do one of his various former teams a favor by letting the Colts draft the son of his former teammate in Indy.