Jim Irsay bought Kurt Cobain’s guitar for $4.5 million

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay already has an impressive collection of music memorabilia, and it just got stronger this weekend.

Irsay had the winning bid on a guitar that was previously owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. The guitar was featured in the music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Irsay’s winning bid was for $4.5 million, according to Forbes.

While that’s a whole lot of bills to spend on memorabilia, Irsay expressed his gratitude that the Cobain family donated a portion of the auction proceeds to Kicking the Stigma, an initiative that strives to bring awareness and aid to mental health issues.

