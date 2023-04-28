Jim Irsay asks if Colts should take Will Levis after drafting Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts used the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select quarterback Anthony Richardson, but owner Jim Irsay posed a wild question about potentially drafting another quarterback prospect in the second round.

With Kentucky’s Will Levis falling out of the first round for unknown reasons, Irsay couldn’t help but put his troll hat on, tweeting the fanbase and asking them if the team should draft Levis at No. 35 overall.

Irsay committed to the bit even more, drawing comparisons to the tandem of Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???🏈🏈🏈… and go Montana – Young for Franchise?? — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 28, 2023

Irsay must be feeling pretty good about his quarterback situation to be making jokes like this. The Colts took Richardson with the idea of building the offense around him so, no, we shouldn’t take this as a serious question.

While the pre-draft process had the Colts facing a decision between Richardson and Levis for the No. 4 overall pick, the front office had their sights set on the former the entire time.

Why Levis fell out of the first round isn’t totally clear, but it’s likely a team will try to trade up for him at the top of the second round. Maybe Irsay is trying to drum up some trade interest so the Colts can move back.

Or maybe he’s just in a good mood because the Colts landed an exciting prospect in Richardson on Thursday night.

