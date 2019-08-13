Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck has bone injury

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been out of practice with what the team has described as a calf injury. But now Colts owner Jim Irsay has chimed in with a different diagnosis.

Irsay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Luck is dealing with an issue to a “small little bone.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The calf is a muscle, not a bone. Irsay’s comment suggests that Luck actually has two injuries, the calf injury that the team had previously disclosed, and a bone injury that hadn’t been reported until Irsay mentioned it.

Irsay did not specify what part of the body this “little bone” injury is in. Irsay did say, “I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing,” but then again Irsay was confident that Luck wouldn’t miss any regular-season games after his 2017 shoulder surgery, and Luck ended up missing the entire season.

There’s no reason to think Luck’s current injury is that serious, but there are also increasing reasons to think the current injury is more serious than the Colts let on. He now appears unlikely to play at all in the preseason. Time will tell if he’s ready to go for the regular season.