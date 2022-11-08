Jim Irsay addresses media after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach
Owner Jim Irsay addresses media after Indianapolis Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach.
Owner Jim Irsay addresses media after Indianapolis Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach.
Jim Irsay, Colts owner, introduces former team center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach after the firing of Frank Reich.
After the Colts announced the surprising firing of coach Frank Reich (given that owner Jim Irsay insisted eight days ago Reich is safe) and the what-the-hell? decision to make former Colts center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach, the team set a press conference for 6:00 p.m. ET. The press conference has now been delayed, [more]
An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.
Here's the best game day outfits from NFL Week 9.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday night. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6) with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves while helping Baltimore (6-3) win its third straight and remain atop the AFC North, one game ahead of Cincinnati. The Saints entered the game with a chance to pull into a three-way tie atop the anemic NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the one-two punch of wild news out of Indianapolis: the Colts have fired Frank Reich and hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Colts firing of head coach Frank Reich and unexpected hiring of former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Has Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay lost his mind? Could this move actually work? Who are the candidates that would’ve been a better choice? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Former Colt Jeff Saturday has been named the interim coach, according to Irsay.
Jeff Saturday is a Colts legend, but his coaching resume is almost blank.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.