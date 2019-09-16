Jim Irsay on Adam Vinatieri: It’s a concern

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed two extra points on Sunday, which moves him up to three missed extra points and two missed field goals in two games this season.

The word from the team after last week’s misses was that they weren’t concerned about Vinatieri bouncing back. The message from Colts owner Jim Irsay is a bit different this week.

“All our fans, like I, hurt with Adam, because no one hurts more than Adam does and it breaks my heart to see it because I know how hard he works. So, of course it’s a concern,” Irsay said, per WISH-TV. “I can’t lie to you guys. Anyone would tell you it’s a concern. Adam, coach, Chris [Ballard] everyone. Yeah, it’s a concern. This league is professional football. We all have to produce. The expectation is to win when you’re professional.”

Vinatieri didn’t have anything to say to reporters after the game, but said he’d talk to them on Monday despite not being scheduled for a media session.