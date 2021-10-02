Jim Herman takes not-so-subtle shot at Patrick Reed ahead of Saturday’s Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame college football game

Jim Herman has made it no secret that he’s gunning for a share of the PGA Tour’s lucrative $40 million Player Impact Program bonus to be handed out at the end of the year.

The three-time winner on Tour also knows the key to great social media interaction, especially in the golf world: take a shot a Patrick Reed.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native played golf for the Bearcats before turning professional in 2000 and tweeted a picture of Reed and his wife, Justine, decked out in Notre Game gear ahead of No.7 Cincinnati’s marquee matchup Saturday afternoon on the road at No. 9 Notre Dame. The captain?

“Bearcats by a million.”

Bearcats by a million pic.twitter.com/gNfFVeeB32 — Jim Herman (@gohermie) October 2, 2021

Remember, the PGA Tour doesn’t plan on announcing the program winners, but we all know who the real champion is.

Herman’s jab wasn’t the only college football-golf crossover on Saturday, either. Earlier in the morning members of the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team helped announce ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker for Arkansas vs. Georgia, former Bulldog Harris English, who went 1-2-0 at Whistling Straits last week.

