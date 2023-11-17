Jim Harbaugh's sign-stealing saga only shows the Big Ten's hypocrisy

On the eve of the scheduled hearing, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stunned everyone by accepting the three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten Conference for sign-stealing. Never mind that Harbaugh claimed he had no knowledge or that he publicly said he was looking forward to speaking at the hearing. Throw out that staffer Connor Stalions, the architect of the scheme, resigned and issued a statement that Harbaugh had no knowledge of his transgressions. This was a chance for due process, a chance for a conference which prides itself on integrity and leadership to finally be exposed as the Goliath it is.

So why did Harbaugh agree? He said it was to “return the focus to our student athletes and their performance on the field.” Yeah right.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has accepted a three-game suspension from the Big Ten for sign-stealing.

For a guy who was considered the victim and denied due process, it appears the evidence against him was too overwhelming to address. and Harbaugh was risking his future credibility and reputation by testifying. It says here Harbaugh was denied due process when the Big Ten 10 exercised unilateral discretion in suspending him. But when you’re behind the eight ball and have nothing to offer in defense, even unethical behavior by the “prosecutor” is difficult to overcome. The perception here is that Harbaugh’s character has taken a huge hit.

More: Will sign-stealing scandal be the end of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan football? Could be

More: See what happens when I jump on the Notre Dame bandwagon? And how about Miami's meltdown?

The Big Ten’s response. “Today’s decision by UM to withdraw its legal challenge is indicative of the high standards that the conference and university seek to uphold.” Seriously? The Big Ten, the conference of influence and affluence that forever changed the national landscape of college sports by raiding the PAC 12 of its top four schools cementing its demise. The Big Ten, which stayed silent during the Urban Meyer scandal at Ohio State in 2018. The Big Ten, which holds itself up for its academics only to compromise those same standards by expanding. All of a sudden the league is the conference for self-righteousness? Where is their moral compass? Remember the alliance with the PAC 12 and ACC. That lasted months. The Big Ten is not the standard for integrity. It is the standard for hypocrisy. Harbaugh is gone after this season but the damage is done. Michigan versus everybody. Fughettaboutit! It was unconditional surrender. A total mea culpa. While this will be Harbaugh’s legacy, it will not prevent defining the Big Ten for what its fictitious character is — power and money.

Does Coach Prime move to Texas A&M next?

Texas A&M buying coach Jimbo Fisher out for $77 million is old news. What you may not know is that his entire contract is privately financed by wealthy Aggie donors who have oil wells on their property. The point here is that if a university can take a "hit of 77 million" for a new coach, what’s the budget for NIL? In College Station the number may be astronomical. Let's take the next step quickly, unionize the players and negotiate a salary cap and prevent the chaos that is NIL. As for Texas A&M, they have everything a program needs — a great fan base, first-class facilities, huge recruiting base, NIL money, resources and much more. What they don't have is a conference championship in 25 years. Who’s next? The biggest splash of all — Coach Prime. He's 1-6 in his last seven games at Colorado but every game is must-watch TV. Texas A&M for the first time since "Johnny Football" would return to the national stage with Sanders arrival. Stay tuned.

Penn State scapegoats its offensive coordinator

James Franklin lost again to Michigan and is now a horrendous 3-17 against Top 10 opponents. It's clear Franklin cannot get his Penn State team to an elite level. Pretenders not contenders. The home crowd booed Franklin and his play-calling. So what does he do in response? Fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Someone has to be a scapegoat. Can't blame yourself even though there is a large sample reflecting Franklin’s failures. Dan Lanning of Oregon is the coach of the year. Lanning's on Texas A&M's radar but has publicly stated everything he ever wanted is in Eugene. Expect a big raise and contract extension. I'm picking Oregon to land in the CFP and win it all.

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) last Saturday. The Nittany Lions are now 3-17 against Top 10 opponents.

Oregon State, Washington State deserve the money

This week a court in Washington ruled that Oregon State and Washington State, the only remaining PAC 12 members, will have full control of the conference, its decisions and most of all, its coffers. How much is at stake here? Maybe $500 million. The other 10 departing schools appealed and the Washington Supreme Court issued a stay on the decision thereby preventing OSU and WSU from moving forward with that new authority. Here’s hoping those two schools receive all they’re due and more after being abandoned by their “brothers and sisters.”

High school recruits ID'd as suspects in thefts

Update on that Colorado jewelry robbery. Four juveniles have been identified as suspects in the case. Evidently, they were at the Rose Bowl on a recruiting visit invited by UCLA. Can you tell me how any of these young men were allowed in a locker room without supervision? Coach Prime's reaction, “Don’t crucify and punish these high school kids.. They made a stupid, dumb, idiotic mistake. Guess what? When I was 17, 18, so did I. So did you. I'm praying for those kids." Hmm, before we take any position on these “kids” shouldn't we know whether this was a first-time offense and not part of a sophisticated pattern? Just saying.

My weekly picks

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) at No. 18 Tennessee (7-3)+10: In September, this was seen as possibly the game of the year. Two months later it has lost some of that appeal. The Bulldogs are like a freight train, clobbering Mississippi, 52-17 while the Vols are stuck in reverse, losing to Missouri 36-7. Tennessee’s defense could not stop anybody last week, yielding 530 yards. Vols quarterback Joe Milton needs to play perfectly to have any chance. Georgia welcomed tight end Brock Bowers back. Quarterback Carson Beck is feeling comfortable throwing to his favorite target: Ladd McConkey, (306 total passing yards in last week's route”). Can Tennessee hang around? I'm traveling to Knoxville to find out. Take the points. ROCKY TOP!!

No. 5 Washington (10-0)+1 at No. 11 Oregon State (8-2): Not sure which Husky team shows up. They may be undefeated, but escaped last week 35-28 against Utah. They are 10-0 for only the second time in their history. You know about Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but their defense has been suspect and struggled against the Utes. The Beavers routed Stanford 62-17 and are scary. Their defense is yielding just above 20 points per game. Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei has been steady but will need to be special. Huskies keep the dream going.

No. 21 KSU (7-3) at No. 25 Kansas (7-3)+10: The battle in the Sunflower State. Jayhawks looked ahead last week and lost to Texas Tech, 16-13. The Wildcats rolled over Baylor, 59-25. KSU has scored 25 touchdowns on the ground and 25 n the air. Take the points in what could be an upset.

No. 22 Utah (7-3) at No. 17 Arizona (7-3)-1: Two good solid teams. I love coach Kyle Whittingham. Do you know who Jedd Fisch is? He's the Arizona coach and should be considered for coach of the year by turning around Arizona. Only because the game is in Tucson, I‘m picking the Wildcats.

My record: 2-2 last week against the spread. 22-9 on the year.

followtheschreib61@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The Big Ten shows its hypocrisy in Jim Harbaugh sign-stealing saga