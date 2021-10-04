Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: Live updates begin at noon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Follow along with us during Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference at noon Monday.
Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) leapt up six spots to No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after its 38-17 beatdown of Wisconsin.
The Wolverines visit Nebraska this Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). The Cornhuskers demolished Northwestern, 56-7, last week under the lights.
See what Harbaugh has to say, beginning at noon.
ANALYSIS: Nebraska's dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez will challenge Michigan
RAINER SABIN: Jim Harbaugh's offseason moves are why a party has started for Michigan
MICHAEL COHEN: Michigan had more in its playbook than running the ball. It showed vs. Wisconsin
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh's Michigan news conference: Live updates, noon