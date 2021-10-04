Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: Live updates begin at noon

In this article:

Follow along with us during Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference at noon Monday.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) leapt up six spots to No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after its 38-17 beatdown of Wisconsin.

The Wolverines visit Nebraska this Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). The Cornhuskers demolished Northwestern, 56-7, last week under the lights.

See what Harbaugh has to say, beginning at noon.

