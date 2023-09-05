Jim Harbaugh's internal battle: Keep Michigan football a run-first team, or throw the ball

Jim Harbaugh wasn’t tormented by his forced absence from his team’s season opener on Saturday. Instead, by the end of Michigan football’s comfortable 30-3 victory over East Carolina, he was joyful and encouraged by what he observed from afar.

Inside offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore’s home, where the two suspended coaches shared an unprecedented game day experience together, Harbaugh watched the Wolverines play with the same vim, vigor, precision and power that they have typically shown when he’s on the sideline.

“It was good,” he said. “Excellent. I really loved what I saw.”

Harbaugh was particularly enamored with the performance of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the second-year starter who posted a near-pristine stat line highlighted by an 87% completion rate and three touchdown strikes to receiver Roman Wilson.

The numbers were compiled over three quarters — a bountiful period when McCarthy threw the ball more than U-M ran it, reaching 30 pass attempts for only the fourth time in his career.

“J.J.,” Harbaugh cooed, “was magnificent. ... It was tremendous downfield, tough throws, tight-window throws.”

On multiple occasions, McCarthy threaded the needle to attain the desired result. Going forward, Harbaugh may have to do the same, as he weighs his own ambitions of creating a more productive passing game that could improve the Wolverines' national title chances against the need to preserve the program’s physical, ground-and-pound identity that sparked their rebirth two years ago.

How to strike that perfect balance presents a bit of a first-world conundrum to a team ranked No. 2 in the nation and picked to win its third straight Big Ten title. But it’s a challenging puzzle nonetheless, especially when considering McCarthy’s enormous presence and the allure of his tantalizing skill-set. Entering this season, Harbaugh called McCarthy a “once-in-a-generation” quarterback, inviting comparisons to NFL stars Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The hype was reminiscent of the exaggerated praise that Michigan staff’s lavished on Joe Milton in 2020, when former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said he routinely made “wow plays” in practice that would turn heads if they happened on Sundays in the pros. Those included 70-yard bombs with “pinpoint accuracy,” Gattis crowed then.

Gattis seemed so infatuated with Milton’s physical gifts that he made him the centerpiece of his “Speed in Space” offense. That year, amid a pandemic-shortened season, Harbaugh signed off on U-M throwing 55% of the time. It was the only fall during his tenure that the team’s play-calling favored the pass, and it led to disastrous results.

The Wolverines finished among the bottom 10 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rush attempts and time of possession, as Harbaugh’s winning formula became polluted during Michigan’s slog toward a 2-4 record. The lessons learned from that miserable experience helped seed the program’s current golden age, when Michigan has won 26 of its last 29 games and appeared twice in the College Football Playoff. It has also made Harbaugh and his assistants wary of being seduced again by the temptation of a pass-heavy offense, even with a quarterback who has the star power of McCarthy.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) makes a pass against East Carolina during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

“I mean, at the end of the day you want to be a 50-50 offense, right?” running backs coach Mike Hart said.

That’s what Hart’s boss covets.

Since the offseason, he has called for offensive equilibrium, which would require McCarthy to throw the ball at a higher frequency than he did in 2022 when Michigan’s 39% pass rate ranked 120th out of 131 FBS teams.

So, when Harbaugh looked at the box score after the game Saturday, he came away satisfied with what he saw.

“Thirty-one passes,” he said. “Thirty-one runs.”

That even split, of course, was a bit misleading because when McCarthy was in the game the Wolverines leaned on his right arm more than the legs of either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards. The two running backs failed to string together many quality gains, picking up two yards or fewer on 13 of their 22 carries. As Harbaugh noted, they faced stacked boxes, which has become a trendy ploy these days in college football. Consequently, Corum explained, it would have been foolish for the Wolverines to stubbornly pound away at ECU’s loaded fronts, given that they could foil ECU’s plan by unleashing McCarthy.

“If teams want to do that,” Corum said, “we’ll keep throwing. Teams will have to back up sooner or later.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during Big Ten media days on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis.

That is the hope. But it would seem risky for Michigan to routinely bend to the will of its opponents or anyone else and potentially sacrifice the identity that has been essential to its success. One source close to Harbaugh told the Free Press the challenge many college coaches face is the pressure to design an explosive offense that sizzles without losing the toughness and grit required to win at the line of scrimmage.

It’s why Harbaugh and many of his peers, from year to year, must constantly wrestle with the question of whether it is better to be nimble enough to adjust their basic philosophies or remain steadfastly committed to their program’s modus operandi no matter what. Finding the correct answer often requires striking the right balance and threading the needle.

Michigan and McCarthy were able to accomplish that Saturday. Now, Harbaugh must do the same as he determines the path of an offense that wants to use its talented quarterback to expand its dimensions but also maintain the integrity of its ground attack that made Michigan football what it has been since 2021.

As Harbaugh said, “It’s step one in the process.”

