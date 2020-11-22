Jim Harbaugh's comments after close win vs. Rutgers shows how far Michigan football has fallen

In a vacuum, without a complete understanding of what unfolded in the hours before, it would have been easy to understand why Jim Harbaugh cracked a smile after midnight Sunday and relished the prospect of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor.

Devoid of any context, he could savor the 17-point comeback his team conjured and the grit his backup quarterback displayed during a heroic performance that rescued Michigan football from another miserable defeat. He could indulge this fantasy if he just ignored the hard truth that this 48-42 triple-overtime victory came against a Rutgers team that has lost 25 of its last 26 Big Ten games.

The simple fact that Michigan won at the eleventh hour was what comforted Harbaugh, bringing him peace during this tumultuous time of his tenure when achievements of any kind have been hard to come by.

“I love coaching this team and it’s great to see them having fun and having success and really finding themselves out there today,” he said.

But could such a definitive conclusion be made about the Wolverines after this performance?

A simple gust of wind that favored Rutgers could have easily sent Michigan to a bitter defeat in extra time, when Valentino Ambrosio’s 45-yard field goal veered wide of the left upright.

The thought of such a close shave should have chilled Harbaugh. It should have made him downright mad that a team Michigan trounced, 52-0, in 2019 had taken the Wolverines to the brink on this November night.

Instead, Harbaugh was at ease.

In defeat or victory, Harbaugh said, “I would have been proud of them either way. Which I usually am — win lose or draw. I am happy with our guys.”

That’s especially true if a positive result is obtained.

But championship coaches care more about the process, regardless of the outcome. They embrace the details and the context Harbaugh conveniently ignores when they are too messy to contemplate.

Harbaugh should wonder why this team is in this position in Year Six of his tenure, with a losing record and fighting off a perennial doormat.

He should be angry that his senior linebacker, Josh Ross, suggested this victory was a defining moment for Michigan before adding, “This win meant everything.”

He should be annoyed that he potentially squandered the first half of the Wolverines’ season with Joe Milton as the team’s starting quarterback when Cade McNamara has excelled in his opportunities.

Simply, he should want more.

But the Wolverines, right now, appear satisfied with achieving the bare minimum and doing just enough to get by.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Michigan eased off the gas pedal following its second win and returned to Schembechler Hall assured that everything is back on track.

The team reflects its coach, after all.

But if the Wolverines were honest with themselves, they'd know they’re still deeply flawed after surviving the weekend.

They surrendered 378 yards to a quarterback, Noah Vedral, who had previously never come within 100 of reaching that total.

Noah Vedral (three touchdowns, 378 yards passing) had a career day against Michigan and pushed the game into overtime by carrying Wolverine defenders into the end zone on a two-point conversion at the end of the fourth quarter.

They continued to fall behind in the early stages, conceding the first score of the game for the sixth straight time dating back to their loss in the Citrus Bowl in Alabama.

They have repeatedly made curious decisions with their roster, such as choosing Milton over McNamara or resisting the urge to lean on Hassan Haskins in the running game until it become blindingly obvious he’s the best in the stable.

They have experienced boom-or-bust cycles on special teams, where their field-goal operation has a success rate of 25%.

They have dialed up bizarre play-calls that don’t work, like sending Milton into a scrum in short-yardage situations only to see him fall short of the first down marker.

These issues surfaced at different times Saturday, as the Wolverines labored to beat Rutgers. Anyone could see them — even Harbaugh if he so chose.

Instead, Michigan’s coach looks at his own program through a gauzy lens that provides a soft-focus perspective. He treats the Wolverines like a Pop Warner team, offering words of encouragement no matter what transpires or how victory is achieved.

“They’re good at football. They’ve been good at football for a long time. It’s OK to go out there and play like they’re capable and give it their all. And have fun doing it,” he crowed in one breath.

And in another, he said, “The guys played with a lot of heart and really competed and left it all out there.”

That’s nice and all, but the reality is the Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers. That should have left Harbaugh seething as he headed to the airport for an unpleasant trip back home to figure out what went wrong again.

