What is Jim Harbaugh's bowl record? How Michigan football coach has fared in postseason games

In nine seasons with Michigan football, coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to eight winning seasons, three Big Ten championships and three College Football Playoff berths. He has shown an ability to win tough football games, including three straight against the Wolverines' hated rival, Ohio State, in "The Game."

After yet another undefeated regular season and dominant Big Ten championship game victory over Iowa, Harbaugh will lead the top-ranked Wolverines (13-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) into a College Football Semifinal against Nick Saban's Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC) with a shot at the national championship on the line.

But Harbaugh will come under scrutiny for at least one aspect of his Michigan tenure as he and Wolverines prepare to face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal: his bowl game record.

REQUIRED READING: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football have so much to do, before even getting to Alabama

Harbaugh's sub-.500 record in bowl games continues to be a glaring blight on his otherwise-impressive college football, including his four-year tenure with the Stanford Cardinal. The Wolverines boast a 77.7% winning percentage with Harbaugh at the helm, but are just 1-6 in bowl games under him, the sole victory coming against Florida in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about Jim Harbaugh's record in bowl games.

Jim Harbaugh bowl record

In 13 years as a college football head coach, Jim Harbaugh has a record of 2-7 in bowl games. With the Michigan Wolverines, his record stands at one 1-6 in seven bowl game appearances.

He led the Stanford Cardinal football program to two bowl games during his four-year tenure as head coach, losing the 2009 Sun Bowl 31-27 to unranked Oklahoma and defeating No. 11 Virginia Tech 40-12 in the 2011 Orange Bowl.

REQUIRED READING: Jim Harbaugh passes on encounter with Big Ten commissioner at trophy presentation

Michigan bowl record under Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh holds a 1-6 record in bowl games heading into the 2024 Rose Bowl Game, with two those losses coming in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The No. 2 Wolverines fell short vs. eventual national champion Georgia, losing 34-11 loss in the 2021 Orange Bowl. The ensuing year, Michigan (again ranked No. 2) lost in a shocking Fiesta Bowl upset to No. 3 TCU, falling 51-45 to the Horned Frogs.

Here is a look at each of Michigan's bowl games under Harbaugh, including season, team rankings and final results:

2016 Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan 41, No. 19 Florida 7

2016 Orange Bowl: No. 11 Florida State 33, No. 6 Michigan 32

2018 Outback Bowl: South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

2018 Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida 41, No. 7 Michigan 15

2020 Citrus Bowl: No. 13 Alabama 35, No. 14 Michigan 16

2021 Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Harbaugh will look to turn the tide against Alabama and come out with his first bowl game win since 2016.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jim Harbaugh bowl game record: How Michigan football coach has fared